English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Unveils New Emoji Characters And They Will be Available Later This Year
July 17 is also the World Emoji Day, and the updated Apple Leadership page sees top executives being represented as Memojis.
Apple Unveils New Emoji Characters And They Will be Available Later This Year
Apple isn’t missing out on the excitement of the day which is also known as the "global celebration of emoji". The company has announced that it will be adding 70 new emojis year.
Also Read: Top 5 Gadgets to Spend on During Amazon Prime Day Sale
The new emoji designs, created based on approved characters in Unicode 11.0, and these include finer hair options to better represent people with red, grey and curly hair, a new emoji for bald people, and new smiley faces such as a cold face, party face, pleading face and a face with hearts. The animal kingdom has been fairly well represented as well, with a kangaroo, peacock, parrot and lobster making an appearance. If food emojis are something that you send often to friends during text conversations, then the newly added mango, lettuce, cupcake and moon cake could be a rather delicious idea.
Also Read: Top 5 Coloured Android Smartphones Across All Budgets
Apple confirms that there will be sports characters as well as superhero emojis too. These new emojis will add on to the existing range of emojis that you can already use, and will be available on instant messaging apps including iMessage. However, you will have to wait a while before you can get your hands on the 70 new emojis. Apple says that these will be rolled out as a part of a software update later this year, for the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, MacBook, iMac and Apple Watch.
Apple also overhauled the website’s Leadership page which now has a Memoji avatar of every executive to go with their profiles. The executives with Memojis include CEO Tim Cook, Chief Design Officer Jonathan Ive and the Senior Vice President for Software Engineering Craig Federighi. The avatars recreate finer details such as the preferred eyewear, facial hair style, skin tone and hairstyle.
Also Watch
Also Read: Top 5 Gadgets to Spend on During Amazon Prime Day Sale
The new emoji designs, created based on approved characters in Unicode 11.0, and these include finer hair options to better represent people with red, grey and curly hair, a new emoji for bald people, and new smiley faces such as a cold face, party face, pleading face and a face with hearts. The animal kingdom has been fairly well represented as well, with a kangaroo, peacock, parrot and lobster making an appearance. If food emojis are something that you send often to friends during text conversations, then the newly added mango, lettuce, cupcake and moon cake could be a rather delicious idea.
Also Read: Top 5 Coloured Android Smartphones Across All Budgets
Apple confirms that there will be sports characters as well as superhero emojis too. These new emojis will add on to the existing range of emojis that you can already use, and will be available on instant messaging apps including iMessage. However, you will have to wait a while before you can get your hands on the 70 new emojis. Apple says that these will be rolled out as a part of a software update later this year, for the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, MacBook, iMac and Apple Watch.
Apple also overhauled the website’s Leadership page which now has a Memoji avatar of every executive to go with their profiles. The executives with Memojis include CEO Tim Cook, Chief Design Officer Jonathan Ive and the Senior Vice President for Software Engineering Craig Federighi. The avatars recreate finer details such as the preferred eyewear, facial hair style, skin tone and hairstyle.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Selectors to Pick Squad for First Three Tests Against England
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Katrina Kaif's Intense Look With This Post; See Here
- PT Usha | Flying Hima Gave Fitting Reply to Those Who Asked Me if Indians Can Run
- Amazon Workers to go on Strike in Germany; Demand Better Working Conditions
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics