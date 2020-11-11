Apple Unveils New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini With Apple M1 Processor: Price, Specs and More

Apple has finally launched its very first MacBook models based on its own processor, the Apple Silicon. The new launches include the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini (2020) and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro - powered by the octa-core M1 processor. All the new MacBook models are available for pre-order starting today, and the sale will commence next week. Customers in India can pre-book the new devices via Apple India site.

Starting with the new 13-inch MacBook Air, the laptop comes in three colour options of Space Grey, Gold, Silver. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display with a screen resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and 227ppi. It has two storage variants of 256GB SSD and 512GB SSD accompanied by 8GB RAM (configurable to 16GB RAM). The laptop is powered by the new Apple M1 processor that comes with an integrated GPU that has up to eight cores. The new 13-inch MacBook Air is touted to deliver up to 18 hours of video playback time or 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge.

Connectivity options on the new 13-inch MacBook Air include two Thunderbolt 3 ports (also for charging), two USB 3.1 Gen 2, and a headphones jack. It also retains that the Magic Keyboard that Apple introduced to the previous generation 13-MacBook Air, also launched earlier this year. Other features on the laptop include Wifi-6, HD Webcam, Bluetooth v5.0, and Touch ID sensor. The laptop weighs 1.29 kg and it ships with the latest macOS Big Sur out-of-the-box. The packaging includes 2-metre USB Type-C cable and 30W USB-C Power Adapter. Its price in India starts at Rs 92,900 for the base 256GB variant while the 512GB model costs Rs 1,17,900. Apple site is also providing EMI options with select cards.

Next up is the refreshed MacBook Pro 13 that also comes in two SSD storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch Retina display with a screen resolution of 2,560x1x600 pixels and up to 500 nits of brightness. The M1 processor is further said to provide a better battery life of up 20 hours (video playback). The laptop packs 8GB RAM that is configurable up to 16GB.

[caption id="attachment_3067724" align="alignnone" ]

13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip.[/caption]

Connectivity options on the 13-inch MacBook are similar to its new sibling, the MacBook Air 13. It retains the magic keyboard as well as the touch bar, as seen on the previous 16-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro models. The laptop comes with stereo speakers and three three-mic arrays to providing studio-quality audio recording. It weighs 1.4 kg and comes in Silver and Space Grey colour options. The laptop has an HD Webcam and Touch ID sensor. Its price starts at Rs 1,22,900 for the base 256GB storage model while the 51GB model carries a price tag of Rs 1,42,900.

The last device that Apple refreshed this year with the M1 processor includes the new Mac Mini computer. Interestingly, its top variant is cheaper than the Mac Mini 512GB that was launched year this year. The new Mac Mini is mainly for professional editors and creators, and users can connect the device to a PC monitor including the Apple Pro Display XDR that comes with 6K retina display. It comes with 16GB RAM paired with up to 512GB SSD storage (further configurable up to 2TB SSD storage). Its connectivity options include Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports and a headphone jack. The Mac Mini now supports Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth v5.0. The device weighs 1.2kg and measures 197x197x36mm (HxBxW). In terms of the design, it looks similar to the previous generation Mac Mini that Apple refreshed earlier this year. It comes in a silver colour finish, and the price starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model costs Rs 84,900.