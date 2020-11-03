Apple Updates Accessories Design Guidelines to Include MagSafe Compatibility

Apple introduced the iPhone 12 smartphone with MagSafe technology. The company today updated its Accessory Design Guidelines to include more details on how third party accessories makers should implement MagSafe in their products. Apple's guidelines to create certified accessories for Apple products are quite extensive. The updated guidelines reveal the specifications that 'Made for MagSafe' cases must follow.

According to Apple's updated guidelines, cases for iPhone 12 smartphones should be enclosing the entire device within a maximum thickness of 2.1 millimeters, although Apple recommends that the thickness be 2.0 millimeters. iPhone 12 case manufacturers also have to make sure that it works with both Apple's MagSafe charger and MagSafe Leather Wallet. Further, case magnets must align properly with iPhone rear magnets, and Apple says MagSafe cases can't have any other magnets included. "All magnets that are part of the MagSafe case magnet array shall be positioned in the same plane. The case and MagSafe case magnet array shall enable MagSafe accessories to magnetically self align within a 1.55 mm radial maximum," Apple guidelines now say.

Apple also requires MagSafe accessories to use N45SH NdFeB magnets with a 7-13μm NiCuNi coating. It also says that users should be able to remove a MagSafe accessory by applying a force level between 800 and 1,100 gf (gram force). Interestingly, Apple notes that MagSafe cases should not rely on magnets to firmly attach to the device. This is contradictory to Apple itself previously showing that cases are attached magnetically to iPhone 12 using MagSafe.

All third party manufacturers willing to offer Apple-certified MagSafe cases or chargers must follow all the guidelines mentioned by Apple.