Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple Upgrades MacBook Pro, Discounts MacBook Air with 'Back to School' Offer

The entire MacBook Pro lineup is now equipped with Touch Bar and Touch ID, while the MacBook Air gets True Tone mode in its Retina Display.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Upgrades MacBook Pro, Discounts MacBook Air with 'Back to School' Offer
The entire MacBook Pro lineup is now equipped with Touch Bar and Touch ID, while the MacBook Air gets True Tone mode in its Retina Display.
Loading...

Apple on Tuesday updated its Mac devices for "back to school" purchases, wherein the MacBook Air has been bumped up with True Tone to its Retina display and price lowered to Rs 99,900 -- and an even lower price of Rs 92,704 for students. The entry-level Rs 119,900 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processor, Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip and is its price cut to Rs 111,264 for college students.

"College students love the Mac -- it's the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom," Tom Boger, Senior Director of Mac Product Marketing, said in a statement. MacBook Air features a thin and light design, with security of Touch ID, an 8th-generation dual-core processor, wide stereo sound and all-day battery life. Its 13-inch Retina display now features True Tone that automatically adjusts the colour temperature of the display for a more comfortable viewing experience, according to the company.

The updated devices are part of Apple's "Back to School" promotion available to higher education students, their parents, faculty, staff and home-school teachers through the Apple Education Store.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram