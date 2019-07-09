Apple Upgrades MacBook Pro, Discounts MacBook Air with 'Back to School' Offer
The entire MacBook Pro lineup is now equipped with Touch Bar and Touch ID, while the MacBook Air gets True Tone mode in its Retina Display.
The entire MacBook Pro lineup is now equipped with Touch Bar and Touch ID, while the MacBook Air gets True Tone mode in its Retina Display.
Apple on Tuesday updated its Mac devices for "back to school" purchases, wherein the MacBook Air has been bumped up with True Tone to its Retina display and price lowered to Rs 99,900 -- and an even lower price of Rs 92,704 for students. The entry-level Rs 119,900 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processor, Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip and is its price cut to Rs 111,264 for college students.
"College students love the Mac -- it's the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom," Tom Boger, Senior Director of Mac Product Marketing, said in a statement. MacBook Air features a thin and light design, with security of Touch ID, an 8th-generation dual-core processor, wide stereo sound and all-day battery life. Its 13-inch Retina display now features True Tone that automatically adjusts the colour temperature of the display for a more comfortable viewing experience, according to the company.
The updated devices are part of Apple's "Back to School" promotion available to higher education students, their parents, faculty, staff and home-school teachers through the Apple Education Store.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture
- 'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work
- Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
- Pooran, Allen & Thomas Handed West Indies Contracts for First Time
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s