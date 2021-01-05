Apple USB Type-C Chargers Set To Get Smaller and More Powerful With This Technology

Apple is reportedly planning to bring smaller and lighter versions of its USB Type-C wall chargers for its iPhone, iPad and Mac models. According to a report by Digitimes, Apple will place orders for Gallium Nitride or GaN chargers with Navitas Semiconductor in April that may ship with the future Apple Mac devices, either this year or next year. Similarly, iPhone 12 and above users would be able to purchase first-party GaN chargers via Apple retailers, if the report is accurate. Currently, notable brands that sell GaN chargers include Belkin, Aukey, and more.

The report further claims that Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC will supply Navitas with GaN chips as part of an existing partnership. The GaN technology is an alternative to the traditional silicon chargers, that is said to provide fast charging solutions more efficiently without overheating. But notably, GaN chargers are also relatively smaller in size compared to other charging solutions, and further helps in reducing shipment costs. Over the years, GaNFast has been adopted by several brands such as Aukey, Dell, Lenovo, and Xiaomi. Moreover, a report from December 2020 citing Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple might release two or three new chargers in 2021.

All this indicates that the company is streamlining its charging lineup, after being criticised for offering slow charging solution with its proprietary Lightning tech or huge USB-C charger bricks. For instance, it's 96W USB-C Power Adapter that costs Rs 7,500 weighs roughly 417 grams. On the other hand, the HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger - a popular offering in select markets, weighs barely 208 grams. Last year, the Cupertino-based tech giant adopted the USB Type-C port on the iPhone 12 series and iPad Air 2020 and may continue to bring the same tech with other devices. As the company is persuading customers to purchase in-house fast chargers, it is likely that company improving the tech in terms of efficiency and design to appeal to a larger audience.