Apple Users Can Easily Delete Account And Remove Data From June 30: What It Means For You

Apple is making a broad set of changes from June 30 that includes the deletion of account and user data. It has started reminding developers about the deadline, after which apps should allow these actions for all iPhone users.

The changes are part of the Apple App Store review guidelines, and allowing the deletion of the user accounts as well as their data is a move in the right direction. “This deadline was extended to provide additional time for implementation of this requirement,” Apple said this week.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS and More Confirmed

How Does It Affect The Developers

The company wants developers to make it easy for the user to know where the delete account option is available. Most apps to date give you the option to deactivate the account. Nobody has the freedom to remove their data altogether, even though some platforms let you download all the data in a Zip file. So, the next time you want to delete an account on Facebook, or some other social media apps.

“It’s insufficient to only provide the ability to temporarily disable or deactivate an account. People should be able to delete the account along with their personal data,” Apple insisted.

Also Read: Flipkart Has Redesigned Its Mobile App: Here Are All The New Changes

What About The Users?

Apple was hoping to bring the changes earlier, but in January this year, Apple decided to push the deadline for these App Store guidelines to June 30 which is around a month away now. Apple hoped the extended 6 months would be enough for developers to update their apps with the necessary additions.

Apple users get better privacy features than Android in most cases, and now with the ability to delete accounts, Apple is giving people more reasons to jump ship. There are countries where data laws are absent, and so many users these days want to remove their digital imprints on different social platforms. The liberty to delete an account gives the control back to the user.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.