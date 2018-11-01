Apple Users Still Waiting on AirPower, Macbook And iMac Updates And More

The Apple event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 30, 2018 left a lot to be desired, leaving fans in the dark about when to expect the appearance of the wireless AirPods charging case, the second-generation AirPods, and the AirPower, a wireless charging pad the company announced over a year ago. Following the special event, Apple fans everywhere were happy to see an upgraded iPad Pro accompanied by a new Apple Pencil after three years of waiting. The Macbook Air refresh too received a warm welcome, as did the highly anticipated Mac mini.Unfortunately, that completes the list of new Apple hardware. No second-gen AirPods or wireless charging case. No AirPower. No iMac, Macbook, or Mac Pro update. AirPods have been a hit since their release in 2016, so it's surprising that a new version didn't debut yesterday, especially given the number of reports hinting at their 2018 release. The company itself had earlier announced that a wireless charging case would also come out this year, which heightened the expectation of a drop last night.But both failed to make the cut, leading to concerns that Apple won't be able to keep its promises. In September of last year, Apple announced the AirPower, and even demonstrated the device in action charging an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the first-gen AirPods simultaneously. But since then, Apple has said nothing further, and even deleted mentions of it from the website. At this point, it's difficult to know if the device will show up before the market is saturated.Although the Macbook Air received some serious attention, the rest of the Mac lineup was neglected. The last updates for MacBook and iMac were in the summer of last year, and for the Mac Pro, in December 2013. None of these received a mention at the event, so we're in the dark about when to expect upgrades.In fact, we're in the dark about all these devices, even the ones Apple promised would be released this year. Another special event this close to the new year isn't very likely, but it's safe to say Apple enthusiasts everywhere wouldn't object.