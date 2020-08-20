Apple vs Epic Games: iPhones With Fortnite Installed Are Selling For $10,000 on eBay

The battle between Apple and Epic Games has taken a new route as multiple reports suggest that people have started selling their iPhones with Fortnite preinstalled for as much as $10,000 (Rs 7,50,000 approx) on eBay. Earlier this month Apple blocked Fortnite from the App Store for violating its payments policy. While users can no longer access the game, Apple hasn’t completely removed it remotely from user devices, which means if you previously installed Fortnite on your iPhone, chances are that you can still access the game.

People have clearly found an opportunity here and are now asking exuberant prices. According to a report, a certain user on eBay was selling an iPhone X with the game preinstalled at $10,000. Another listing that we saw was an iPhone 8 available on a bid starting at $3000 (Rs 2,25,000 approx) with a $5000 (Rs 3,75,000 approx) ‘Buy it Now’ price. It is noteworthy that the popular battle royale game is a free-to-play game. Unlike other gaming titles, Fortnite is available on almost every platform including Android, PC, and all popular gaming consoles. Fans don’t really need to rely on an iPhone to access the game, but considering how popular the iPhone is, it isn’t surprising to see this kind of madness.

While the feud between Apple and Epic Games continues, the game developer notably did something similar on Android where Google was forced to remove the game from the Play Store. However, unlike Apple, one can easily install Fortnite on an Android device by grabbing the APK installation file. In Epic Games’ defense, Apple and Google charge 15 to 30-percent commission on in-app purchases and as a protest, it has lodged lawsuits against the two tech giants claiming that the two follow anticompetitive practices.