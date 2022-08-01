Apple Wants To Show You More Ads In The App Store: All Details

Apple has usually stayed away from showing its users ads, but even then you might have noticed a few of them in the App Store. Now, the company wants to bring ads to more places inside the App Store for users. Apple has the ads placed within the Search tab and also gives you ads in the search results. And now, you will also see ads in Today and the individual app pages, as highlighted by the company.

The ads are basically app recommendations that are powered by Apple. Apple will clearly tell you that any app placement is an ad with a label in blue colour below it. Apple has staked a claim to being a privacy champion, but even for a company that is valued at around a trillion dollars, ads are a crucial part of its operations.

The ads will not be targeted to individual users, instead, Apple will rely on different identifiers to target a larger base of iPhone users with these ads inside the App Store.

It also seems like the developers will not be able to post the ads based on the relevance of the apps. For instance, Twitter cannot have an ad under the listing of TweetDeck or any other app that is related to the microblogging platform.

Apple gives its users the option to opt-out of the personalised ads from the iPhone settings, and all these tweaks make the App Store ads policy much clearer and more organised than what Google provides on the Play Store.

But since Apple doesn’t identify users based on their web activity, the relevance of the ads does not really become an issue. In fact, advertisers have claimed that users who tend to purchase items from the App Store are mostly those who have disabled the ads settings on their iPhones.

