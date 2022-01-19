Apple Was The Most Popular Brand In India And World in Q4 2021; iPhone 12 Was The Most Popular

Apple last year enjoyed a decent market growth in India. According to a report in CMR, the Cupertino-based giant shipped a record 5.4 million iPhones to India in the entire year, with 2.2 million coming in the last quarter alone. The report also said that the Apple iPhone 12 was the most popular iPhone throughout the year, with a 40 percent market share. Separately, a report from Canalys shows that Apple was the most popular manufacturer in the world in Q4 2021, with a 22 percent market share globally.

The CMR report said that Apple registered a 34 percent growth in October-December period in India, with a 48 percent overall growth last year. The research firm said that Apple shipped more than 5 million smartphones, registering a 4.4 percent market share in the market. The report also mentions that the iPhone 12 was the most popular device in the country in Q4 2021, followed by the iPhone 11, then iPhone SE (2020), then iPhone 13, which was followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max models. The CMR report also said that in the July-September period (Q3), Apple shipped over 1.53 million iPhone units in the country.

“The key to Apple’s performance is the fact that it was able to manage and diversift its supply chains throughout the pandemic. In India, for instance, Apple is working with many ODMs to produce its iPhone models," CMR Head Prabhu Ram was quoted by IANS as saying.

Separately, a report from Canalys also shows that Apple was the most popular brand in the world in Q4 2021. Apple registered a 22 percent market share last year, followed by Samsung, which enjoyed 20 percent of the market. While Apple’s market share fell from 23 percent to 22 percent as compared to Q4 2020, Samsung’s market share increased from 17 percent to 20 percent.

Apart from Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi enjoyed a 12 percent market share across the world, same as the company’s performance in the previous year, Oppo took 9 percent of the market, and Vivo was fifth with an 8 percent market share.

