Apple Watch 4, iPad Pro And MacBook Expected to Launch Tonight Along With New iPhones

Apple is set to unveil the latest in its product lineup at 10.30 pm IST on Wednesday at its Cupertino, California, headquarters and speculation is rampant about the next iPhone, whether an updated Apple Watch update is coming, and all another manner of Apple rumors. Based on these rumors, leaks and reports, here's what we're expecting Apple to announce at its biggest hardware event of the year.Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 4 at its hardware event. The leaked image shows a gold Apple Watch with what appears to be an edge-to-edge display and a new watch face with eight complications, or special functions. The new watch is also expected to come in two new, larger sizes, and have longer battery life, new health-tracking functions, and a faster chip. It would be powered by S4 and W3 chipsets with 18GB of storage. Kuo also claims that the new watches will all have electrocardiogram monitoring capabilities — EKG is a method to gauge your heart’s rhythm, recording its electrical activity at the same time.According to a Bloomberg report from last November, Apple has been working on a high-end iPad that incorporates some of the features of the iPhone X, like Face ID, no home button, and a nearly edge-to-edge display. The Apple iPad Pro 2018 is tipped to come in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Powering the device would be a A12X chipset paired with 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB internal storage options.The images show the tablet with rounded corners with slim and symmetrical bezels on all sides.Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a couple of his latest predictions which include details about the 6.1-inch iPhone ‘Xr’ (or iPhone 9 or iPhone XC), cheaper MacBooks with Touch ID. In terms of design, this new laptop needs to be a refined version of the 12-inch MacBook. Thinner, lighter, trimmed-down bezels, and an improved keyboard. If it’s a MacBook Air with a USB-C port, then Apple shouldn’t bother. The latest MacBook, Apple’s thinnest laptop ever, is currently 13.21mm at its thickest point and weighs 0.92kg (2.03 pounds). Being able to use Intel’s latest processor then could have allowed Apple to develop a laptop worthy of the ‘Air’ name once again.