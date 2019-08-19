Apple Watch 5 May Bring Back Ceramic Build, Introduce Titanium: Report
These special materials might see the return of the premium Watch Edition, which serves the luxury and lifestyle technology segment for Apple.
Representative image.
Apple is expected to launch a host of new products next month including the upgraded Apple Watch 5 which is expected to come in titanium and ceramic variants. Brazilian site iHelp BR spotted graphics hidden in the beta code of watchOS 6 that points to ceramic and titanium casings quite possibly for the Apple Watch 5 but maybe as new options, alongside stainless steel for the Apple Watch 4, TechRadar reported on Sunday.
Both new watch models would reportedly come in both the 40mm and 44mm versions and iHelp BR has found animations for the initial Apple Watch setup process. To recall, back in February, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that Apple would add a new ceramic case design to its Apple Watch lineup this year. In addition, Apple Watch Series 5 model is expected to use OLED screens supplied by Japan Display.
Japan Display would gradually increase its proportion of OLED display orders for the Apple Watch, starting with 15-20 per cent of orders in 2019 and reaching 70-80 per cent in 2021.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Hits Back at Trolls Targeting Her Sindhi-Peshawari Lineage
- Suhana Khan's Brother Aryan Parties with Ananya Panday and Friends, See Pics
- Anushka Sharma's Gorgeous 'Sun-kissed' Pic Gets Most Romantic Comment from Virat Kohli
- Reebok CrossFit Nano 9.0 Review: Slickest Evolution of Versatile Fitness Shoes
- PV Sindhu Chases Elusive Gold at BWF World Championships