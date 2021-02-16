Apple Watch 5, Watch SE Users Facing Charging-Related Errors Will Get Free Repair Service, Here's How

Apple has announced that Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE running operating system version watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 will receive free Apple repair service if the smartwatch is exhibiting an error with battery charging. The company says that only a small percentage of users are experiencing this error, but the exact cause of the problem remains unclear, at the moment. Similarly, Apple Watch 5 and Watch SE users in India facing errors with charging after updating the system to watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 are eligible for Apple repair service. Users must note that in case their Apple Watch 5 or Apple Watch SE is exhibiting some other error, standard charges will be applicable.

Apple is also rolling out the watchOS 7.3.1 for Apple Watch models to prevent the charging-relate issue occur on other devices. The company says it also carries latest bug fixes and security enhancements. Apple Watch users can download watchOS 7.3.1 by going to My Watch > General > Software Update from the Watch app available on their connected Apple device. The watch must be connected to its charger and have at least 50 percent of battery to install the update

In case the Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE devices are exhibiting charging-related problems, users can contact the nearest Apple Store. To check if your Apple Watch is affected by this issue, place your watch on the charger and wait at least 30 minutes. If your Apple Watch still does not charge, contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair free of charge. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it's eligible for free repair.

Apple customer care might also ask for the Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE's IMEI number at the time of verification. To find the Serial Number or IMEI on your Apple Watch, open the Settings app > Tap General > About > Look for Serial Number or IMEI. If you don't have your Apple Watch, you can use your iPhone instead by opening the Apple Watch app > Tap the My Watch tab, then tap General > About > Look for Serial Number or IMEI.