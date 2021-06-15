Apple Watch 7 May Get An Advanced Display, 2022 Model Could Carry Blood Glucose Sensor: Report

Apple’s next smartwatch, rumoured to be called Apple Watch 7, will reportedly come with a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity, and an updated screen. The new development comes from notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman with Debby Wu. The report states that Apple is testing a thinner display for this year’s model and a new lamination technique to give it a sleek look. Overall, the watch dial would be thicker, “but not in a way that’s noticeable to the user." The Apple Watch 7 is also said to include updated ultra-wideband functionality, the same underlying technology in the Apple AirTag. At this year’s developer conference (WWDC 2021) in early June, Apple previewed the upcoming watchOS 8 software update that would let the device unlock door and hotel rooms.

The report also highlights developments around next year’s Apple Watch models. For 2022, the company is reportedly planning to update the main Apple Watch alongside a successor for the lower-end Apple Watch SE and a new version targeting extreme sports athletes. Old rumours claimed that Apple Watch 7 could include body temperature and blood sugar sensors; however, they might debut with next year’s model. Adding these functionalities into its smartwatch would help Apple rival fitness bands products from Alphabet-owned Fitbit and Garmin. The report notes that Apple is aiming for a non-invasive solution that can analyse blood through the skin, unlike the traditional method where the instrument needs to prick their finger to draw blood for an accurate glucose test. Last month, notable tipster Jon Prosser shared the alleged design renders of Apple Watch 7 that showed a flag edge design, similar to one on Apple iPhone 12. Another Apple analyst Kuo Ming Chi’s had predicted that the smartwatch would see a redesign this year. Apple is yet to confirm the development of the Apple Watch 7.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here