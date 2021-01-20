Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Feb to Be Called Unity Challenge, Will Honour Black History Month

Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge has been scheduled for February 1 to February 28. The first-ever "Unity Challenge" will encourage Apple Watch users to celebrate the Black History Month by closing their Move ring seven days in a row. This is the first time Apple has held an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of the Black History Month. Apple Watch Activity Challenges aim to make users leverage the Apple Watch to get more fit by using the fitness tracking features available on the smartwatch.

Those who complete the challenge will get an exclusive badge in Activity app, as well as stickers to use in Messages and FaceTime. "Let’s celebrate Black history this month and keep the momentum going all year long. To start, earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring seven days in a row during February," Apple said while making the announcement. The Apple Watch Unity Challenge comes during another ongoing challenge called Ring in the New Year challenge. The Ring in the New Year challenge, however, demands users to close their Stand, Exercise, and Move rings for seven consecutive days during January, as opposed to just the Move ring in the Unity Challenge.

Apple Watch users will get a notification on their smartwatches ahead of the February 1 start date. There are four stickers that Apple Watch users can get their hands on.

Apple recently launched its new Apple Fitness+ home workouts service last month. The Apple Fitness+ programme brings "studio-style" workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as well as incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch to provide users with a personalised yet immersive experience.