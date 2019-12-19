Apple Watch and AirPods Will Continue to Dominate The Wearables Space

Apple’s wearables category that has the Apple Watch and the Apple AirPods is likely to grow significantly in the next four years, if the latest prediction by International Data Corporation is correct. The earwear market, which basically includes headphones with features like Siri, is likely to touch 139 million shipments this year and is expected to touch 273 million by the end of 2023, said a report, citing the International Data Corporation. Ear-worn devices, by IDC’s definition, are those which have functions beyond audio such as health and fitness tracking and smart assistant.

The report said smartwatches are the second-largest category of wearables. It is no surprise that the Apple Watch is on the top of its game. Around 69.3 million smartwatches will be shipped in the current year and the same will increase to 109.2 million shipments worldwide by 2023, it said. “Apple’s watch will remain in front throughout our forecast by a wide margin and function as the measuring stick against which all other smartwatch platforms are compared,” the IDC report added.

The report though added that there is scope for other platforms to grow too. “Android will have a strong following with kid-focused smartwatches, Samsung’s Tizen will cater to Samsung smartphone owners and Google’s WearOS will benefit from having the longest list of hardware partners and the addition of Fitbit OS’s health and fitness capabilities,” the report added.

International Data Corporation had recently said that in the market of wearable, Apple was selling more than twice as many devices as Chinese giant Xiaomi. Both the Apple Watch and AirPods were recently named by TIME as two of the best gadgets launched since 2010.

