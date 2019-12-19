Apple Watch and AirPods Will Continue to Dominate The Wearables Space
An International Data Corporation report states that Apple's wearable devices, the Apple Watch and AirPods, were selling twice as much as those by Xiaomi.
Image for Representation (Image altered by News18.com)
Apple’s wearables category that has the Apple Watch and the Apple AirPods is likely to grow significantly in the next four years, if the latest prediction by International Data Corporation is correct. The earwear market, which basically includes headphones with features like Siri, is likely to touch 139 million shipments this year and is expected to touch 273 million by the end of 2023, said a report, citing the International Data Corporation. Ear-worn devices, by IDC’s definition, are those which have functions beyond audio such as health and fitness tracking and smart assistant.
The report said smartwatches are the second-largest category of wearables. It is no surprise that the Apple Watch is on the top of its game. Around 69.3 million smartwatches will be shipped in the current year and the same will increase to 109.2 million shipments worldwide by 2023, it said. “Apple’s watch will remain in front throughout our forecast by a wide margin and function as the measuring stick against which all other smartwatch platforms are compared,” the IDC report added.
The report though added that there is scope for other platforms to grow too. “Android will have a strong following with kid-focused smartwatches, Samsung’s Tizen will cater to Samsung smartphone owners and Google’s WearOS will benefit from having the longest list of hardware partners and the addition of Fitbit OS’s health and fitness capabilities,” the report added.
International Data Corporation had recently said that in the market of wearable, Apple was selling more than twice as many devices as Chinese giant Xiaomi. Both the Apple Watch and AirPods were recently named by TIME as two of the best gadgets launched since 2010.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Five Privacy Features to Secure Your WhatsApp Chats
- Farhan Akhtar Broke Law by Inviting People to Rally: Top cop
- Tamil Nadu Village Welcomes Christmas With Colourful Clay and Paper Mache Dolls
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast
- Mohun Bagan-East Bengal I-League Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns With CAA Protests in Kolkata