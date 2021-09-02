Apple Watch Battery Draining Quickly? 6 Steps to Improve Battery Life

An Apple Watch would generally last you a day on a full charge with moderate or heavy usage. Chances are, it might even last longer than a day, only if you don’t use a ton of apps. But what would you do if it doesn’t last that long? Following are some tips that will make your Apple Watch last longer.

Turn off Always-on display

The Apple Watch Series 5 and later except SE come with the always-on display feature, which means that there is no need of tapping the screen for looking at the time. For reducing power consumption, one can lower the display refresh rate from 60Hz to just 1Hz or even turn off the always-on display. You could do this by opening the watch app on your iPhone and tapping on General - Display - Brightness, and unchecking ‘Always on’.

Reduce brightness whenever possible

The Apple Watch uses an OLED display panel, wherein each pixel generates its own light. Using a black display on OLED would simply switch off the pixels. With this, the black space on the Apple Watch face would use less power, compared to the solid colours and bright whites. Also, try reducing the display brightness that aids in saving energy.

Take calls on phone and not watch

Answering calls or using Walkie Talkie features on your watch consumes a lot of power. Although a short call of five minutes wouldn’t impact the battery much, it is best recommended you use your phone for taking calls.

Use Bluetooth LE instead of Wi-Fi

Apple has specifically designed the Apple Watch to minimise energy consumption that uses Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) for communicating with iPhone. In case this feature is disabled, your watch would be forced to use Wi-Fi that consumes far more energy.

Reduce or avoid handsfree media playback

Streaming music services like Spotify or Apple Music on your Apple Watch eats up a lot of power and quickly drains the battery. It is advisable to use an iPhone if you use these features and want to conserve more battery power.

Use Power saver during workouts

Apple Watch comes with the ability to monitor your heart rate while exercising but not everyone uses it. Disabling the heart rate monitor would help you save some battery and the Watch will only track metrics like speed, distance and time while working out. For disabling the heart rate monitoring feature, open the Watch app on your iPhone and click on ‘Workout’, followed by toggling on the ‘Power Saving Mode’ on the next page.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here