Apple Watch Could Get A Built-In Camera In The Future

Apple Watch is the world’s most popular smartwatch, and it continues to sell millions. But the company is not willing to rest on its laurels, and as per a new report, Apple could add a camera to its popular Watch in the near future. That’s right, Apple Watch could have a built-in camera integrating into the digital crown as per a patent filed by the Cupertino-based giant.

The patent filing was done a few years back, which has got people excited, who think that this year’s Apple Watch Series 8 could be the first to have the feature. But generally, patent filings are done so that no one else is able to claim a patent for the technology at a later stage.

Also Read: ExpressVPN Removes Servers From India As It ‘Rejects’ New VPN Rules: What It Means

Bringing a camera to the Apple Watch is an interesting move, especially for a company like Apple. Having it on the digital crown opens up the value of the component, we are not sure how the company wants to utilise having a sensor in that position.

The patent filing teases the camera on the right side of the Apple Watch, which is able to capture the view around it. So, it is imperative that you wear the Apple Watch on the left hand, or else the camera will be facing towards you. In addition to this, Apple will have to tweak the WatchOS platform to support the hardware component on the device.

Also Read: Apple App Store Was Able To Detect Fraud Transaction Worth Billions To Protect Customers

Apple filing for this patent doesn’t necessarily mean the technology will be offered on a product to the consumers in the near future.

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be announced along with the new iPhone 14 series later this year. Before that, we will get the chance to hear about the new features on WatchOS at the WWDC 2022 keynote which is slated for June 6 and will be an online affair once again.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.