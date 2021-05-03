Apple Watch Could Get Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, and Alcohol Level Monitors in The Future

Apple’s smartwatch, the Apple Watch is known for its health-related features. With the Apple Watch 4, the Cupertino-based giant introduced the Electrocardiograph (ECG) feature and with the Apple Watch 6 last year, it introduced a blood oxygen monitor (SpO2) sensor. Now, it is being reported that the company is planning to bring in more health-related features with its future Apple Watch, including a blood pressure monitor, blood glucose levels, and alcohol levels. According to a recent report in The Daily Telegraph, a British start-up named Rockley Photonics is said to supply the sensors to Apple, which could be used in devices as early as 2022. While Apple Watch already provides several features like a heart rate sensor, ECG, and SpO2 sensor, the addition of blood glucose and alcohol levels will be something that many people would be looking to try out.

The publication reported the development citing listing documents from the British start-up, which showed that Apple has been the major revenue driver for the company. Rockley Photonics has an ongoing supply and development with Apple, according to the documents cited in the Daily Telegraph report. Given that Rockley’s focus has been on sensors that track blood glucose, blood pressure, and blood alcohol levels, it can be expected that at least one of these features could show up on an Apple Watch in the future.

Now, while there is no evidence to prove that Apple may bring a blood sugar or blood pressure monitor feature on the Apple Watch, there have been talks of blood sugar monitors showing up on wearable devices in the recent past. A report in January had said that the next Samsung Galaxy Watch may come with a feature that measures blood sugar levels. In 2020, Samsung developed a system for monitoring blood glucose levels using a method called Raman Spectroscopy. The process reportedly uses lasers to identify chemical composition. Even during this year’s CES 2021, a smartwatch made by a Japanese company called Quantum Operations presented a prototype that came with a spectroscopy system and gave out blood sugar readings in 20 seconds.

The features reported to come on the Apple Watch can take Apple’s focus on the health-related features on the Apple Watch up a notch, as tracking blood pressure could help users alert them to issues like stress, and alcohol monitoring will definitely help users keep their drinking in check.

