Apple Watch Detects Undiagnosed Heart Condition, Saves Woman's Life: Report

Apple Watch has once again proven its ability to save lives, this time by detecting an undiagnosed heart condition in a woman named Elain Thompson.

According to AppleInsider, after experiencing seizures in 2018, Thompson was advised by her daughter to wear the watch as part of her post-diagnosis treatment. Little did she know that the ECG app on her Apple Watch would detect irregular heart rhythms, revealing the undetected heart ailment.

Thompson’s Apple Watch reportedly indicated that she had an irregular heart rhythm, prompting her to consult a cardiologist. To track her condition, the cardiologist fitted her with a heart monitor for a week.

Doctors eventually found out about her heart block and a pacemaker was installed.

“It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert I wouldn’t have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time,” Thompson told the Independent.

She added, “It was so scary knowing I could have died. I flatlined for 19 seconds. I might not have woken up.”

Apple introduced enhanced health tracking, back in 2018, when it launched the Apple Watch Series 4—the first Apple Watch to include the ECG functionality.

In other news, Apple Watch helped a 16-year-old boy in Colorado avoid a potential coma by detecting low blood oxygen levels while skiing with his mother. Timely detection allowed for medical attention and recovery.

While on a skiing trip in Colorado, CBS 8 news anchor Marcella Lee’s son’s low blood oxygen levels were detected by her Apple Watch. She noticed her son’s lips and fingertips turning blue and put her Apple Watch on his wrist to measure blood oxygen saturation, which displayed an alarmingly low reading of 66%. This prompted Lee to quickly seek medical attention for her son.

