Apple Watch Display Tech Could Give Longer Battery Life to iPhones

If Apple uses the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide backplane technology, it could potentially make more space for a bigger battery on the iPhone.

Trending Desk

January 6, 2020
The Apple Watch Series 4, one of the world's leading wearable devices. (Photo: News18.com)
Apparently, one of Apple's display suppliers is in the process of adding new equipment to upgrade the production line. The supplier will deliver Apple touchscreen panels using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide backplane technology. As per a report by MacRumors, this technology plays an important role in the display's refresh rate and power consumption.

These displays are currently used on the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 and are said to be 15 percent more efficient and consume less power than the current low-temperature polysilicon displays which are currently being used on iPhones. The report also asserted that the benefit of using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide technology is that the screen of the device can be made slimmer. If Apple uses this technology then, it can potentially increase the size of the batteries on the phones without making them thicker. Considering the next line of iPhones will be coming with support for 5G connectivity, increased battery life would most certainly be a plus point.

The report also highlights the possibility of a lesser production cost with this new technology. This year the brand is most likely to release five new iPhone models including iPhone 9, which could hit the market in March this year. The other four units include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, said the report.

