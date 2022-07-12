Apple Watch Extreme Sports Model Price Tag Could Be Over A Lakh

Apple’s new rugged Watch version could cost as much as the iPhone 13 Pro. Last week, reports talked about Apple launching a new Extreme sports version of the Apple Watch this year, with some basic details of the device made available.

Now, a new report suggests Apple could rebrand it as the Apple Watch Pro and going by the moniker, expect a hefty price tag for the new Apple Watch model.

In fact, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg hints that the Apple Watch Pro price could be around $900 (Rs 72,000 approx) considering its upgrades in the screen size, materials used to design and other additional features.

Also Read: Android And iOS Users Can Send Messages On WhatsApp Without Typing Anything: Here’s How

Gurman had talked about the Sports version of the Apple Watch getting a 2-inch display and the build quality to be stronger than aluminium which certifies its tag as a rugged wearable. The screen is expected to get extra durability, making it shatter-resistant.

The extreme sports side of this Apple Watch model will offer features like improved tracking sensors, and also give you more details while hiking. Apple could also equip this model with the ability to detect fever by monitoring the temperature of the person wearing the Apple Watch.

With this, Apple is expected to launch three different Apple Watches as part of the 8 series, which also includes the SE version. We’ve mostly seen the new Watch being announced along with the iPhones, so it is possible that the Apple Watch Series 8 could debut around September this year.

Also Read: Google Launches New Chromecast With Google TV in India: Price, Features And More

Over the years, Apple has gone up the price ladder with its products, be it iPhones, iPad or even the Apple Watch. Bringing a Pro model into the mix allows the company to jack up the prices further, appealing to a wider audience who don’t mind shelling out extra for a premium fitness wearable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.