Apple Watch Finally Gets ECG Support in India: Here’s How it Works

With the rollout of iOS 13 on all supported devices, Apple also started seeding the new watchOS 6.0 update for all supported Apple Watch products. The new update brings a bunch of new features including voice memos, menstrual cycle tracking, the ability to install apps from the watch, and new apps like Noise.

The biggest addition, however, is for the Indian consumers as Apple is finally bringing some of the missing features. You now get notifications for irregular heart rhythm (A-fib detection), on all models getting the new watchOS 6 update. For Apple Watch Series 4 users, you can now finally be able to record electrocardiograms using the built-in ECG app. All of the newly added features will be coming with the new Apple Watch Series 5 once it launches in India.

How does the ECG feature work?

One of the most advanced features on the new-gen Apple Watch models (Series 4 and Series 5) is the ECG or electrocardiograms. This feature can help you detect early signs of heart issues. The watch includes electrodes that built into the back of the watch. The combination of the electrodes and the Digital Crown lets users take an ECG or electrocardiogram from almost anywhere. To do so, just open the ECG app on the Apple Watch, put your finger on the crown, and then wait till the countdown ends. It should take about 30 seconds.

The watch then gives you heart rhythms classified as A-fib, sinus rhythm, or inconclusive. Users can further understand the results including their associated classifications as well as any noted symptoms through the Health app on their iPhone. Users can also download and share a PDF of the results with physicians if required.

