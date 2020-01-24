Take the pledge to vote

Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case

A Kentucky woman's Apple Watch notified her that it had detected Atrial Fibrillation, prompting her to seek medical help and thus, saving her life.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case
Heart Analyzer app on the Apple Watch (File Photo)

Rosemary Stiles, a Kentucky woman has credited the Apple Watch for saving her life, after the device's heart rate monitor notified her of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). Stiles, who asked for an Apple Watch for Christmas in 2018, now says that the device accurately detected the heart condition while she was sleeping, the local newspaper WHAS11 reported recently.

"I felt tired, I was run down," said Stiles. "I had no energy. I would get up in the mornings and I could do a little bit of stuff around the house but then after a few minutes, I would have to go sit down in a chair, and it wouldn't be long before I would fall asleep," the report quoted Stiles.

After falling asleep one day last year, she woke up to a notification from her Apple Watch that it had detected Atrial Fibrillation and she rushed to the doctor at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. "I feel like I was blessed. I think someone upstairs was trying to keep me alive a little while longer. I've got more of a purpose here of something later on down the road," she added.

There have been several examples where Apple Watch saved lives. A US doctor recently saved a person's life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation at a restaurant.

Another Apple Watch user in the UK was recently alerted about his low heart rate by the device. It revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in surgery to fix the problem.

The Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 are both capable of taking an Electrocardiogram and also monitors your heartbeat in the background, which helps detect an irregular heartbeat.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
