English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Watch is Able to Successfully Detect Irregular Heartbeat, Say Results of The Largest Detection Study
As many as 84 percent of the irregular pulse notifications were later confirmed to have been AF episodes.
The Apple Watch is Inching Toward Becoming a Medical Device (image: Reuters)
Loading...
The Apple Watch was able to detect irregular heart pulse rates that could signal the need for further monitoring for a serious heart rhythm problem, according to data from a large study funded by Apple Inc, demonstrating a potential future role for wearable consumer technology in healthcare.
Researchers hope the technology can assist in early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common form of irregular heart beat. Patients with untreated AF are five times more likely to have a stroke. Results of the largest AF screening and detection study, involving over 400,000 Apple Watch users who were invited to participate, were presented on Saturday at the American College of Cardiology meeting in New Orleans.
Of the 400,000 participants, 0.5 percent, or about 2,000 subjects, received notifications of an irregular pulse. Those people were sent an ECG (electrocardiography) patch to wear for subsequent detection of atrial fibrillation episodes. A third of those whose watches detected an irregular pulse were confirmed to have atrial fibrillation using the ECG technology, researchers said. Some 84 percent of the irregular pulse notifications were later confirmed to have been AF episodes, data showed.
“The physician can use the information from the study, combine it with their assessment ... and then guide clinical decisions around what to do with an alert,” said Dr. Marco Perez, one of the study’s lead investigators from Stanford School of Medicine. The study also found that 57 percent of participants who received an alert on their watch sought medical attention.
For Apple, the data provides firepower as it pushes into healthcare. Its new Series 4 Watch, which became available only after the study began so was not used, has the ability to take an electrocardiogram to detect heart problems and required clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Deepak Bhatt, a cardiologist from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who was not involved in the trial, called it an important study as use of this type of wearable technology is only going to become more prevalent. “The study is an important first step in figuring out how can we use these technologies in a way that’s evidence based,” he said.
Researchers urged caution by doctors in using data from consumer devices when treating patients. But they also see great future potential for this type of technology. “Atrial fibrillation is just the beginning, as this study opens the door to further research into wearable technologies and how they might be used to prevent disease before it strikes,” said Lloyd Minor, dean of Stanford School of Medicine.
Researchers hope the technology can assist in early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common form of irregular heart beat. Patients with untreated AF are five times more likely to have a stroke. Results of the largest AF screening and detection study, involving over 400,000 Apple Watch users who were invited to participate, were presented on Saturday at the American College of Cardiology meeting in New Orleans.
Of the 400,000 participants, 0.5 percent, or about 2,000 subjects, received notifications of an irregular pulse. Those people were sent an ECG (electrocardiography) patch to wear for subsequent detection of atrial fibrillation episodes. A third of those whose watches detected an irregular pulse were confirmed to have atrial fibrillation using the ECG technology, researchers said. Some 84 percent of the irregular pulse notifications were later confirmed to have been AF episodes, data showed.
“The physician can use the information from the study, combine it with their assessment ... and then guide clinical decisions around what to do with an alert,” said Dr. Marco Perez, one of the study’s lead investigators from Stanford School of Medicine. The study also found that 57 percent of participants who received an alert on their watch sought medical attention.
For Apple, the data provides firepower as it pushes into healthcare. Its new Series 4 Watch, which became available only after the study began so was not used, has the ability to take an electrocardiogram to detect heart problems and required clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Deepak Bhatt, a cardiologist from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who was not involved in the trial, called it an important study as use of this type of wearable technology is only going to become more prevalent. “The study is an important first step in figuring out how can we use these technologies in a way that’s evidence based,” he said.
Researchers urged caution by doctors in using data from consumer devices when treating patients. But they also see great future potential for this type of technology. “Atrial fibrillation is just the beginning, as this study opens the door to further research into wearable technologies and how they might be used to prevent disease before it strikes,” said Lloyd Minor, dean of Stanford School of Medicine.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive: Going to Be Tough for Smith & Warner to Force Their Way Back - Ponting
- Kartik Opens Up About Viral Kiss Video With Sara, Netflix's Series on Nirbhaya Case to Stream This Week
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Raj Nidimoru Discusses Writing Stree and Collaborative Filmmaking
- 5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks
- Air India Ferried 5000 Soldiers to Srinagar Using Special Night Flights After Pulwama Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results