Apple Watch is Driving The Wearables Market Growth, And is The Most Popular Watch in Asia

The smartwatch is growing, thanks to the Apple Watch. As per the latest numbers by research firm Canalys, the Apple Watch is growing, and thus carrying the smartwatch wearables category with it. The data suggests that Apple shipped 3.5 million Apple Watch units globally during Q2 2018, which is an increase of 30 percent compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period, a total of 10 million smartwatches were shipped.According to Canalys, Apple shipped as many as 250,000 Apple Watch units to the Asian region, excluding China. The newest Series 3 LTE model comprised 60% of those shipments. The Apple Watch Series 3 LTE is the most popular smartwatch in Asia. It is interesting to note that the LTE variant of the Apple Watch is the most expensive variant, and also requires a monthly subscription plan in certain countries—in India at the moment, Reliance Jio and Airtel offer the Apple Watch LTE subscription as a fee add-on to your mobile subscription plan.It was in September last year when Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, had announced that the Apple Watch was the largest selling watch in the world at that time, ahead of brands such as Rolex, Seiko, Omega and more.However, despite the 30% hike in Apple Watch shipments, Canalys says that Apple’s total market share declined from 43 percent in Q1 2018 to 34% in Q2 2018. This is also because rivals such as Fitbit and Garmin launched more options for customers. As things stand, users are actively depending on smartwatches for tracking their fitness and health, and that is also the reason why the likes of Fitbit have been pushing their smartwatches, such as the Ionic.