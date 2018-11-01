English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Watch Most Preferred Smartwatch Brand in US: Counterpoint
According to the market research firm's latest "Consumer Lens" study, two in every three potential Apple Watch buyers said they will choose a Series 4 device and over half of the potential Apple Watch buyers are interested in buying an LTE version.
Apple Watch Most Preferred Smartwatch Brand in US: Counterpoint
Loading...
Apple is the most-preferred smartwatch brand for consumers in the US, followed by Samsung and Fitbit, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday. According to the market research firm's latest "Consumer Lens" study, two in every three potential Apple Watch buyers said they will choose a Series 4 device and over half of the potential Apple Watch buyers are interested in buying an LTE version.
"Consumer Lens" is Counterpoint's global research programme that aims to help the industry better understand the consumer's perspective across different markets, channels and product categories. "Apple was the top smartwatch brand last year. With the Apple Watch Series 4 the company further enriches its position as a preferred smartwatch brand for a consumer's next purchase.
"Samsung was the second most preferred smartwatch brand followed by Fitbit. Responses by consumers who are interested in buying an Apple Watch in the next six months are overwhelmingly positive towards buying the latest iteration of the Apple Watch," Maurice Klaehne, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said in a statement. "Two out of every three potential Apple Watch buyers said they will choose a Series 4. However, consumers are not very decisive on the colour preference so far," Klaehne added.
Apple was facing competition from its older devices last year as users were still buying Apple Watch Series globally However, the scenario is softening with tighter control on the supply chain along with a mixed portfolio of feature-rich Watch Series 4. "Apple Watch Series 4 was a significant improvement from the previous generation with innovative features like ECG, fall monitor and haptic feedback. LTE connectivity captured the highest consumer interest followed by the faster S4 chipset and improved heart rate sensor," said Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research.
The study further noted that Apple Watch is pitching itself as a health monitoring device with emergency life saving features to position itself as a necessary wearable device for all.
"Consumer Lens" is Counterpoint's global research programme that aims to help the industry better understand the consumer's perspective across different markets, channels and product categories. "Apple was the top smartwatch brand last year. With the Apple Watch Series 4 the company further enriches its position as a preferred smartwatch brand for a consumer's next purchase.
"Samsung was the second most preferred smartwatch brand followed by Fitbit. Responses by consumers who are interested in buying an Apple Watch in the next six months are overwhelmingly positive towards buying the latest iteration of the Apple Watch," Maurice Klaehne, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said in a statement. "Two out of every three potential Apple Watch buyers said they will choose a Series 4. However, consumers are not very decisive on the colour preference so far," Klaehne added.
Apple was facing competition from its older devices last year as users were still buying Apple Watch Series globally However, the scenario is softening with tighter control on the supply chain along with a mixed portfolio of feature-rich Watch Series 4. "Apple Watch Series 4 was a significant improvement from the previous generation with innovative features like ECG, fall monitor and haptic feedback. LTE connectivity captured the highest consumer interest followed by the faster S4 chipset and improved heart rate sensor," said Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research.
The study further noted that Apple Watch is pitching itself as a health monitoring device with emergency life saving features to position itself as a necessary wearable device for all.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...