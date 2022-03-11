Apple Watch Not Charging? This Guide May Help You

Apple Watch is a good wearable device to own. It’s the most convenient way to stay on top of notifications, check your fitness, get directions, and utilise apps without reaching for your phone all the time. It’s like a smaller, toned down version of your iPhone on your wrist. The recently released Apple Watch series 7 is a blend of style and substance. However, the watch is more akin to a phone than a mechanical watch when it comes to battery life. You have to keep charging your watch in order to keep it functioning. However, if you face an issue where your apple watch won’t charge, there are some ways to fix the problem.

The most basic approach is to determine if the battery is completely dead. This can be determined if you connect the Apple watch to a perfectly operational charger. If the watch does not power up, it is most likely dead unless the green lightning bolt sign should appear after a few seconds. If it does, leave it on the charger for another 30 minutes to see if it charges properly.

Changing the outlet or the charger and wires may help. If the problem is caused by a faulty outlet or charging cable, switching to a different one may be the solution. It is best recommended to use the charger and cable that came with the Apple watch.

Try a Force Restart if your Apple Watch’s battery life is still good. Press and hold the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time for at least 10 seconds, or until the Apple logo appears. This will reset the Apple Watch software, which may repair your problem if the problem is caused by a software error.

The charger and the watch should be clean. Any dirt or debris that prevents your device from making a secure connection with the charger may prevent it from charging. Sweat, lotion, and cosmetics are all examples of debris. Clean the rear of the Apple watch as well as the charging disc with a slightly damp washcloth to remove any dirt or buildup.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

Advertisement

If all the above methods fail, then maybe it is time you reach out to a professional repair person. if your watch is covered under Apple Care or is still under warranty, then you can contact the Apple Genius Bar or your local electronics repair shop is your best bet.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.