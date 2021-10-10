Apple Watch Not Working Smoothly? Here Are Some Fixes You Might Want To Try

Apple Watch is easily the most popular and recognisable device in the smartwatch market; however, like any other gadget, it is bound to malfunction sometimes. If you are experiencing issues with your Apple Watch (including the recently unveiled Apple Watch Series 7) and your device is not working as expected, you can follow these steps to troubleshoot and bring it back to normal.

Apps not responding: Since this is the most common problem with all smart devices and computers, there is no need to panic. If an app on your Apple Watch appears to be frozen, follow these steps.

Step 1: Press the Digital Crown - the big wheel button - on your watch and attempt to go back to the home screen. Try launching the app again.

Step 2: Try force-quitting the application by pressing and holding the side button - button below the Digital Crown - till sliders appear.

Step 3: Now, press the Digital Crown, and it will take you to the home screen.

If the Apple Watch is lagging and running slow:

Step 1: If your Apple Watch is not responding smoothly or behaving weird, try restarting it.

Step 2: Press and hold the side button till a menu with the Power Off option appears.

Step 3: Tap the Power Off option and let the watch be turned off.

Step 4: Press and hold the side button to turn it on again.

Step 5: If this does not fix your problem, try restarting your iPhone as well.

Apple Watch is not responding: If your Apple Watch is not responding to your attempts to restart it, it needs a force restart. To do that, press and hold the Digital Crown and side button both for at least 10 seconds, and your Apple Watch will restart automatically.

Apple Watch cannot be connected to iPhone: If you are unable to connect your Apple Watch and iPhone, follow these steps:

Step 1: First, try toggling Bluetooth on your iPhone. Make sure Airplane mode is not enabled.

Step 2: If your Apple Watch is not fixed yet, try restarting both - your Apple Watch and your iPhone.

Sometimes, there may be bugs in the software. To ensure that your Apple Watch is bug-free and runs smoothly, always keep it updated. If your Apple Watch does not return back to normal despite following all these steps, you need to contact Apple support.

