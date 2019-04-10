English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Watch Notification Helps Save Man's Life: Here's What Happened
In a post on Reddit, a user shared his experience of how his Apple Watch saved his life by alerting him to what was later diagnosed as supraventricular tachycardia (SVT).
Apple Watch Notification Helps Save Man's Life: Here's What Happened (image: News18.com)
Loading...
After saving multiple lives Apple smartwatch has now saved another life. More recently in a post on Reddit, a user shared his experience of how his Apple Watch saved his life by alerting him to what was later diagnosed as supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). According to the user, “I was laying in bed, enjoying some TV and homemade brisket, when my Apple Watch told me that my heart rate was weird af, and then, told me my heart rate was stupid fast (thank you heart rate alerts).”
He adds, “Called ER, when they arrived, they found me in serious trouble. Body went into shock, got rushed to the hospital in a stretcher, and got taken into trauma. I felt totally fine before everything happened, and then notifications, and then BAM, everything goes nuts.” While he hasn’t been completely cured yet as he still has a meeting with a cardiologist, it could have been a very different story if he had not reached out for help before it was too late.
Earlier, An 18-year-old boy in the US had credited a smartwatch for saving his life after the device alerted him that his heart rate was much higher than normal, leading to the diagnosis of a life-threatening condition.
Paul Houle, a senior at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, felt back pain after participating in two football practices in sweltering heat. "I thought I was just sore and a little out of shape because the practice was hard. I didn't think much of it," Houle said. Back at his dorm room after practice, Houle checked his Apple Watch's heart rate monitor. The watch indicated his heart rate was 145 beats per minute, a full 60 to 80 beats higher than an average resting heart rate.
Houle thought the watch was broken but after the school's athletic trainer and the school's nurse examined him, he was immediately driven to the emergency room. Houle was later diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which the muscles in the body break down and release a protein into the bloodstream that causes vital organs to fail.
Apple launched the Series 4 Apple Watch in September 2018, and the watch has significant improvements over its predecessors. One of the most noteworthy features is the improvement in the heart rate sensor, which informed the wearer regarding any spikes or drops in the heart rate, even if the user doesn’t feel any symptoms.
He adds, “Called ER, when they arrived, they found me in serious trouble. Body went into shock, got rushed to the hospital in a stretcher, and got taken into trauma. I felt totally fine before everything happened, and then notifications, and then BAM, everything goes nuts.” While he hasn’t been completely cured yet as he still has a meeting with a cardiologist, it could have been a very different story if he had not reached out for help before it was too late.
Earlier, An 18-year-old boy in the US had credited a smartwatch for saving his life after the device alerted him that his heart rate was much higher than normal, leading to the diagnosis of a life-threatening condition.
Paul Houle, a senior at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, felt back pain after participating in two football practices in sweltering heat. "I thought I was just sore and a little out of shape because the practice was hard. I didn't think much of it," Houle said. Back at his dorm room after practice, Houle checked his Apple Watch's heart rate monitor. The watch indicated his heart rate was 145 beats per minute, a full 60 to 80 beats higher than an average resting heart rate.
Houle thought the watch was broken but after the school's athletic trainer and the school's nurse examined him, he was immediately driven to the emergency room. Houle was later diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which the muscles in the body break down and release a protein into the bloodstream that causes vital organs to fail.
Apple launched the Series 4 Apple Watch in September 2018, and the watch has significant improvements over its predecessors. One of the most noteworthy features is the improvement in the heart rate sensor, which informed the wearer regarding any spikes or drops in the heart rate, even if the user doesn’t feel any symptoms.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'I Hope for a Day When There Will be All India Queer Congress', Says Harish Iyer on Entry in Politics
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Credit Cards and Cars
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Says it Has Made Headway Against Abuses Ahead of Polls
- Malaika Arora Claps Back at Trolls, Posts 'Keep Your Opinions and Negativity to Yourself'
- PUBG News: Unnamed Millionaire Wants to Recreate a Real Life Battle Royale Map on a Private Island
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results