Apple Watch Notification Helps Save Man's Life: Here's What Happened

After saving multiple lives Apple smartwatch has now saved another life. More recently in a post on Reddit, a user shared his experience of how his Apple Watch saved his life by alerting him to what was later diagnosed as supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). According to the user, “I was laying in bed, enjoying some TV and homemade brisket, when my Apple Watch told me that my heart rate was weird af, and then, told me my heart rate was stupid fast (thank you heart rate alerts).”He adds, “Called ER, when they arrived, they found me in serious trouble. Body went into shock, got rushed to the hospital in a stretcher, and got taken into trauma. I felt totally fine before everything happened, and then notifications, and then BAM, everything goes nuts.” While he hasn’t been completely cured yet as he still has a meeting with a cardiologist, it could have been a very different story if he had not reached out for help before it was too late.Earlier, An 18-year-old boy in the US had credited a smartwatch for saving his life after the device alerted him that his heart rate was much higher than normal, leading to the diagnosis of a life-threatening condition.Paul Houle, a senior at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, felt back pain after participating in two football practices in sweltering heat. "I thought I was just sore and a little out of shape because the practice was hard. I didn't think much of it," Houle said. Back at his dorm room after practice, Houle checked his Apple Watch's heart rate monitor. The watch indicated his heart rate was 145 beats per minute, a full 60 to 80 beats higher than an average resting heart rate.Houle thought the watch was broken but after the school's athletic trainer and the school's nurse examined him, he was immediately driven to the emergency room. Houle was later diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which the muscles in the body break down and release a protein into the bloodstream that causes vital organs to fail.Apple launched the Series 4 Apple Watch in September 2018, and the watch has significant improvements over its predecessors. One of the most noteworthy features is the improvement in the heart rate sensor, which informed the wearer regarding any spikes or drops in the heart rate, even if the user doesn’t feel any symptoms.