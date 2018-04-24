Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Coming to India Through Reliance Jio, Airtel

Apple is set to introduce its LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 in India which was first unveiled back in September by the Cupertino tech giant. Recent announcements by Reliance Jio and Airtel reveal that the Apple offering will be introduced in India in partnership with both the telecom operators. Pre-booking for the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular will start from May 4 on platforms owned by both Airtel and Reliance Jio and the watch will be made available on May 11. To recall, the LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 was launched by the company in its first-ever event held at its Cupertino campus named 'Apple Park', along with the iPhone X and a couple of other products. The Apple Watch Series 3 cellular is compatible with iPhone 6s or newer model which are on OS 11.3 or later.Reliance Jio and Airtel will both offer support to the Apple Watch Series 3 users through their cellular networks. Reliance Jio has announced a 'JioEverywhereConnect' service for the buyers of Apple Watch Series 3 cellular wherein it is offering a free support for the watch on any of the existing Jio plans. Jio customers who pre-book the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular will can avail priority first day home delivery which will include the Apple Watch and the Jio service. Jio also announced that it will not charge anything additional over the users' previous prepaid pack or postpaid plan, i.e. both the iPhone and the Apple Watch Series 3 will work on the same tariff. To activate, users will have to open the Apple Watch icon on their iPhone and then pair the Apple Watch with their Jio number.Airtel is also offering its postpaid users cellular support for the Apple watch. However, only those on Airtel's 'Infinity' plan will be able to avail the cellular services for the watch. To pair their watch with an Airtel number, users will have to use their Watch app.Reliance jio customers will be able to pre-order Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular beginning Friday, May 4, 2018, at Jio's official website, Reliance Digital and Jio Store. The watch will be available in stores starting Friday, May 11, 2018. Similarly, Airtel users can pre-book their Apple Watch Series 3 through Airtel's website.