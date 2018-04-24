English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular on Its Way to India: Here's What to Expect
Apple Watch Series 3 cellular variant will be available in India starting May 11. Pre-bookings for the device will start from May 4, 2018.
A woman tries a new Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular model after it goes on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Apple's new LTE-enabled Watch Series 3 is making its way to India next month in collaboration with Reliance Jio and Airtel. Launched back in September, the Apple watch could not find any support from the Indian telecom providers till now to reach the Indian market. At the time of its launch, Apple had called it "the world's number one watch", allowing users to play music, receive messages and make and receive calls without needing to be synced to a phone. Along with some of the standard features available on most current fitness trackers available in the market, Apple Watch Series 3 boasts of some new health features and water resistance up to 50 meters.
The most highlighted feature of the new Apple watch is an updated Heart Rate app. Apple claims that this provided a more detailed monitoring, including measurements during resting, workout, walking, recovery and Breathe sessions, a feature introduced as part of the Apple Watch Series 2. Apple Watch Series 3 also claims to be water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters, hence making it usable for swimmers to track their data. In addition, the watch offers a GymKit app to help gym-goers have a fitness count.
An improved Workout app and a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) feature is aimed to help those who exercise on their own. Apple also said that it has redesigned the Music app to automatically sync playlists and the watch user's most listened-to music.
Apple also teamed up with Nike on the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3. The watch also comes with an updated Nike Run Club app to provide runners with Audio Guided Runs and even training tips from Nike's team of coaches, athletes and entertainers. The app also comes with elevation data reporting to note the amount of climbing done in a single run. In addition, there is a 'Cheers' feature so friends can offer virtual cheers and words of encouragement to each other.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
