Apple Watch Series 3 LTE Available on Airtel Stores: Here is How Airtel Users Can Avail The e-SIM Services
With Airtel’s Apple Watch Series 3 support, customers can access cellular services like voice calls, SMS, and apps on their Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular).
Apple Watch Series 3 LTE. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
Bharti Airtel today announced that it has begun selling Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), which adds built-in cellular to Apple's smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 3 cellular comes with LTE connectivity and serves as a stand-alone device through which, customers can stay connected using just their Apple Watch. Airtel customers on MyPlan Postpaid or Infinity Postpaid plans will be able to avail cellular services on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) for free.
To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iOS 11.3 and watch OS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.
To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iOS 11.3 and watch OS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.
