Apple Watch Series 3 LTE Available on Airtel Stores: Here is How Airtel Users Can Avail The e-SIM Services

Bharti Airtel today announced that it has begun selling Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), which adds built-in cellular to Apple's smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 3 cellular comes with LTE connectivity and serves as a stand-alone device through which, customers can stay connected using just their Apple Watch. Airtel customers on MyPlan Postpaid or Infinity Postpaid plans will be able to avail cellular services on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) for free.With Airtel’s Apple Watch Series 3 support, customers can access cellular services like voice calls, SMS, and apps on their Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) without having to carry their smartphones with them at all times.Apple Watch Series 3 adds built-in cellular to the Apple's smart watch. Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is aimed to be a health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters and a barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iOS 11.3 and watch OS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.