Apple Watch Series 3 LTE Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More

A new variant of the Apple Watch Series 3, with LTE connectivity, has finally made its way to India. First unveiled back in September by Apple, the watch is now on sale in India through Reliance Jio and Airtel owned platforms. The watch is being made available in two variants, a smaller 38mm variant priced at Rs 39,080 and another 42mm variant which is priced at Rs 41,120. Pre-bookings for the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular had begun on May 4 on platforms owned by both Airtel and Reliance Jio.To recall, the LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 was launched by the company in its first-ever event held at its Cupertino campus named 'Apple Park', along with the iPhone X and a couple of other products. The Apple Watch Series 3 cellular is compatible with iPhone 6s or newer model which are on OS 11.3 or later. Apple Watch Series 3 features Apple’s faster dual-core processor with its third-generation architecture. As per Apple, it delivers up to 70 percent more performance, faster app launch times, and an overall smoother user interface. The added processing power also enables Siri to now reply audibly by using the built-in speaker. And the user can now also use Siri with Bluetooth headphones connected to their Apple Watch.There is also Apple’s own W2 wireless chip that delivers up to 85 percent faster Wi-Fi and is up to 50 percent more power efficient for both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, compared to Apple Watch Series 2, according to Apple.To activate the e-SIM on their Apple Watch Series 3 LTE, users will have to open the Apple Watch icon on their iPhone and then pair the Apple Watch with their Jio number.