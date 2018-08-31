Apple Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version Set to Launch on September 12

Apple's iPhone event is officially set for Wednesday, Sept. 12, and expectations for an updated Apple Watch 4 are higher than before. The media invites which Apple sent out reads ‘Gather Round’ hinting towards the round shape of the watch which Apple might adopt for its wearable accessory this year, finally ditching the traditional square way. Recently Apple Watch Series 4 has been revealed by a news website. From the image, the latest Apple Watch is shown to sport an edge-to-edge display with reduced bezels. There is also a new analogue watch face capable of displaying additional information. The new models will have a larger display,” reports 9to5Mac, based on info from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new Watches are expected to have a 15% larger display.As for software, WatchOS 5, unveiled at Apple's WWDC developer conference in San Jose, brings a number of fitness improvements to the table, an instant watch-to-watch walkie-talkie mode, support for podcasts and an ability to play audio from third-party apps on the go. This is what we think we know so far about the next Apple Watch, and what it might feature.To recall, a few hours after Apple's announcement, 9to5Mac, a technology news website, posted photographs of two gold iPhone models stacked on top each other, with a larger-screened model on the bottom. Both models resemble the current iPhone X. According to the report flagship model will be called the iPhone XS and that Apple also plans to release a new version of the Apple Watch with a larger display by reducing the edges around it.