Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available For Pre-Order In India: Here Are The Details

Apple had announced the Apple Watch Series 4 last month at an event, along with the new iPhones. Finally, the Apple Watch Series 4, the company's fourth-generation Apple Watch, is now available for pre-orders in India. The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS model is now available for pre-orders via Flipkart at Rs. 40,900. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case model will be available at Rs. 52,900. The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band is also listed on Flipkart though is currently 'out of stock' at Rs. 43,900. Flipkart listing mentions tentative delivery by October 22. Out of all the variants, only some versions of the 40mm GPS Watch Series 4 are available with the rest already out of stock on Flipkart. In the US, Apple Watch Series 4 was announced at a starting price of $279.The Watch Series 4 is powered by a dual-core 64-bit S4 processor and has an edge-to-edge display with rounded corners. There’s a refined accelerometer, gyroscope and the biggest highlight of all of them is the new built-in Electrocardiograph (ECG) scanner, the first commercially available ECG product for consumers. The Apple Watch Series 4 runs watchOS 5 out of the box and includes an improved speaker that is claimed to produce over 40 percent louder sound and is optimised for phone calls, Siri, and Walkie-Talkie.