Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG Integration, Bigger Display Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Apple has unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 4 from the Steve Jobs Theater in its Apple Park headquarters. The design concept is pretty much the same but the size grew and now allows for a larger display to fit in. Now instead of the 38mm and 42mm models, Apple offers the Watch Series 4 in 40mm and 44mm flavors accommodating 35% and 32% bigger panels, respectively. The feature that received the most applause in the crowd came in response to the electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature, which allows wearers to have a heart sensor on their wrists. It will come in three colors for its aluminum finish, in silver, gold and space gray. The stainless steel versions have polished black and space black, as well as a new gold color.
Apple watch is the first ECG product available over the counter. You can take an ECG anywhere with the built-in electrodes paired with crystal sapphire at the back of the Watch. ECG measures the heart's rhythm and notifies you if it detects the presence of atrial fibrillation. It is now able to detect falls and automatically initiate an emergency call, as well.
The Apple Watch Series 4 has been priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the GPS-only, non-Cellular variant, and $499 (around Rs. 35,900) for the variant with both GPS and Cellular capabilities. The latest Series 4 will be available for pre-orders starting September 14 and will go on sale starting September 21 in 26 markets at launch for the GPS-only variant, and 16 markets for the GPS+Cellular variant at launch. Apple's new watchOS 5 will be available for other Apple Watch models starting September 17.
