Apple Watch Series 5 Expected to Feature OLED Display: Ming-Chi Kuo
As per the report, the Apple Watch 5 is also rumoured to come with sleep tracking, a larger battery and more health features.
As per the report, the Apple Watch 5 is also rumoured to come with sleep tracking, a larger battery and more health features.
Apple Watch Series 5 model is expected to use OLED screens supplied by Japan Display, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
According to Kuo, Japan Display would gradually increase its proportion of OLED display orders for the Apple Watch, starting with 15-20 per cent of orders in 2019 and reaching 70-80 per cent in 2021.
He believes that Apple would also gradually increase the proportion of LG's supply of OLED displays for iPhones and tap Chinese manufacturer BOE as an additional supplier, in a bid to diversify its supply chain, MacRumors reported on Friday. As per the report, the Apple Watch 5 is also rumoured to come with sleep tracking, a larger battery and more health features. The 2020 version of the smartwatch is expected to come with a MicroLED display.
Kuo had previously predicted that the Apple Watch would get a new ceramic casing design. In addition, Apple iPhone 11 would reportedly come with the same OLED displays used for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10. The move is likely to assist Samsung Display in a number of ways, including reducing the list of suppliers it uses to acquire materials, and buying more from a smaller supplier pool. Ever since the Cupertino-based company introduced OLED displays in the iPhone, it has used Samsung panels, but this could be the first time it uses the same panels found in Samsung's own phones.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anuj Sachdeva on Urvashi Dholakia: Have Understood My Responsibility but the Moment and Time Has Passed
- Bajrang Punia to Get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2019
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad