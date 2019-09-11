Apple Watch Series 5 Launched at Rs 40,900: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Apple has announced a new update for the Apple Watch. The Series 5 model brings in some fine refinements including an always-on display, inbuilt compass, and brand new titanium and ceramic finishes. The new watch is also said to come with the same battery life and will continue to offer high-end fitness and health features.

The latest model seems very similar to last year’s model in terms of design and looks. The biggest addition this year is the always-on display which lets you see the time without the need of twisting your wrist. The company says that the display can go to as low as 1Hz to save on battery by using a new low-temperature polysilicone and oxide display and low-power display driver.

Speaking of which, Apple claims that the Series 5 will continue to offer 18-hour battery life, even if you turn on the always-on mode. There is also a new inbuilt compass which can be used as a standalone app or be placed in a watch face. The new feature will be open to developers to experiment and we can expect some interesting applications in the future. There is also an automatic international emergency calling feature which will work in about 150 countries.

The new Apple Watch will be offered in recycled aluminum or titanium finishes as well as stainless steel and ceramic options. Then there are some brand collaborations like Nike, Hermes and various band options.

Pricing for the new Apple Watch Series 5 start from Rs 40,900 in India for the GPS-only variant. The GPS + Cellular variant will cost at Rs 49,900. Official launch date for India is yet to be confirmed. The older Apple Watch Series 3 will now be available for a low price of Rs 20,900 (GPS-only) and Rs 29,900 (GPS + Cellular).

