Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Launched: Here’s How Much They Will Cost in India

We just witnessed Apple introduce two new smartwatches for 2020. The new Apple Watch Series 6 takes things ahead from Series 5, while the Watch SE becomes a more affordable option for the masses. The Watch Series 6 essentially comes with a similar design and size as the Series 5 but you now get the ability to monitor your blood oxygen. You continue to get an ECG monitor along with a variety of improvements in the display brightness, core performance thanks to the new chipset, and the addition of a real-time altimeter. There is also an improved sleep tracker, a variety of new and useful watch faces and various strap and colour options including a new blue colour and the first-ever Product Red edition.

The Apple Watch SE is similar to Series 4 and while it does offer restricted features, it is targetted at first time Apple Watch users and for the ones who want basic smartwatch features. Both the new smartwatches come with the latest watchOS 7 update and will come with support for the new Family Setup feature where parents can control and manage an Apple Watch for their child or even an elderly in case they don’t have an iPhone of their own.

The new Apple Watch Series 6 will start at Rs 40,900 while the cellular version starts at Rs 49,900. The Apple Watch SE will start at Rs 29,900 and the cellular version comes in at Rs 33,900. With that, the Nike edition, and the set of Apple Watch bands and colour options will also make their way to India. Apple India has not confirmed the exact date of availability but it is most likely going to be in October.