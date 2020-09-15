Apple Watch Series 6, New iPad Air Likely at Apple's 'Time Flies' Event: How to Watch

Apple is all set for its second virtual event for 2020. The Cupertino-based giant is hosting an online event, where the company is said to launch the next generation of its Apple Watch, along with a new iPad Air model, and a much anticipated Apple One services bundle. The event will take place at 10AM Pacific Time (10:30PM IST) today. Here's how to watch the livestream, and what to expect from Apple's "Time Flies" event.

How to watch

Apple's event to launch the Apple Watch Series 6 will be held online. The event will be available for livestream on YouTube, and on Apple's website, under the dedicated events section. The event can also be watched live from Apple’s TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, and other supported devices.

What to expect

Now, while Apple has not said anything officially, there has been a slew of rumours leading up to tonight's event. With things like a smaller version of the Apple Watch and a new iPad Air set to arrive tonight, the Apple Watch Series 6 is said to be the key announcement for today.

The Apple Watch has typically garnered considerable attention at Apple's events, and this year is expected to be no different. Apple is said to add a built-in blood oxygen meter to the Apple Watch 6, which will help its users keep a track of their blood oxygen levels – a key feature especially with the Covid-19 pandemic around. The blood oxygen meter will be paired with other health features on the Apple Watch like pulse tracking and heart rate monitoring, which has already been around.

According to rumours, the Apple Watch Series 6 will retain the 40mm and 44mm sizes seen in the Series 4 and Series 5 of the Watch. It is also expected to carry over the Always-on display from Apple Watch Series 5. Apart from the new Watch, there are rumours of a smaller version of the Apple Watch, too. This smaller Apple Watch could possibly be called the 'Apple Watch SE', and if launched, may replace the Apple Watch 3 in the market as a cheaper variant of the Apple Watch.

Apple is also speculated to launch a new, updated iPad Air. The new iPad Air is expected to be called the iPad Air 2020, and is rumoured to have a similar look and feel to the iPad Pro family. However, it will lack some key features that Apple's flagship tablet offers.

Other likely announcements from Apple include an Apple One services bundle, which may include Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade. There have also been rumours of Apple launching physical Tile-like trackers, AirTags.