Apple Watch Series 6 Gets Free Repair Service For Blank Screen Issue: Here’s How It Works

Apple Watch Series 6 users are getting a free repair service from the company this week as the device has been plagued with blank screen issue. Some users have complained about the problem with their Watch Series 6 smartwatch, and Apple has duly obliged by offering a free repair service for these users.

The company believes the blank screen issue is affecting a small group of consumers. It says there is a chance that a small portion of Watch Series 6 units may go blank permanently. To make sure that everyone gets the right kind of service, Apple is allowing the Apple Watch Series 6 users to check themselves if their device is eligible for the free repair.

Reports say the blank screen problem has affected the 40mm model of the Apple Watch Series 6 that were manufactured between April to September 2021. So, it is likely that the number of people who brought the model will be limited across the globe. Apple says the free program may be limited to region from where you bought the device.

How To Check If You Apple Watch Series 6 Gets Free Repair

Like most of Apple’s repair programs, this one also has a systematic way of telling the consumer if their device is eligible for the free repair from the company. So, if you have an Apple Watch Series 6 and want to check for the free repair service, just head over to the Apple Support page and you will find the serial number checker.

You can check for the Apple Watch Series 6 serial number by following these steps:

On iPhone

– Open the Apple Watch app

– Tap on My Watch – General – About

– Get the serial number for your Apple Watch Series 6

On Apple Watch

– Go to Settings on your Apple Watch

– Tap General – About

– Find the serial number by scrolling down

If your Apple Watch Series 6 serial number checks out, Apple says you can either head over to the nearest Apple Authorised Service provider, schedule an appointment at Apple Retail store or contact the Apple Support team who can help you with a main-in service through the Apple Repair center.

The company has also mentioned that if your Apple Watch Series 6 has any physical damage, then it will focus on fixing that first, for which you have to bear the cost.

And finally, it mentions this program only covers Apple Watch Series 6 for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

