Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 7: Big Screen Apple Watch Worth Upgrading?

Apple last night launched its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 that comes with the largest display ever on an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 7 offers 20 percent more screen area than its predecessor and 50 percent more screen area than the Apple Watch Series 3. The Apple Watch Series 7 has been launched in two sizes - 45mm and 41mm. In terms of features, there aren’t many new changes as much as improvements in Apple Watch Series 7, as compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. Let us take a look at how the Apple Watch Series 7 compares with the Apple Watch Series 6:

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6: Price

In terms of pricing, the Apple Watch Series 7 has been priced exactly same as the predecessor. The GPS model only will be available at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,400) in the US, whereas the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular option starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,800). Given the pricing, the Apple Watch Series 7 can be expected to be priced at Rs 40,900 for the GPS variant, and Rs 49,900 for the GPS + Cellular option, same as the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6: Specifications and features

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case options. Apple has retained its always-on Retina display on the new Apple Watch that was available on the earlier models. The display on the Apple Watch Series 7 is claimed to be 70 percent brighter indoors than the Apple Watch Series 6. Further, Apple has designed the display of the Apple Watch Series 7 with 20 percent more screen area with thinner borders at just 1.7 mm.

Apple hasn’t provided any significant additions to the health features on the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 offers blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking using a built-in Blood Oxygen sensor. It is also capable of tracking heart rate using an electrical heart rate sensor that was first introduced on the Apple Watch Series 4. The smartwatch can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report, same as the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 6 was launched last year in 40mm and 44mm case options. The smartwatch is powered by a new Apple S6 SiP and a W3 wireless chip for connectivity. Apple had given an always-on Retina display on the Apple Watch Series 6, same as the newly-launched Apple Watch Series 7.

