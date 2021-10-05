Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 during its “California Streaming" event alongside the iPhone 13 series last month. However, there hadn’t been any update as to how much it will cost and when we’ll be able to buy the latest Apple Watch. Now we know. The Apple Watch Series 7’s India price and availability have been officially announced. The latest Apple smartwatch will go on sale in the country on October 15 for the first time, with pre-orders starting a week earlier. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with the largest display ever on an Apple Watch and comes pre-loaded with Apple’s latest WatchOS 8.

The Apple Watch Series 7 price in India has been set at Rs 41,900 onwards and will go on pre-orders in India on October 8 starting 1PM IST. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in stores starting October 15. Alongside India, Apple is releasing the Apple Watch Series 7 in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, UK, and more than 50 other countries and regions in the first wave. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five colour options - Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) Red, along with Space Black Titanium and Titanium colours.

Apple has not announced model-wise pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7. However, Flipkart had earlier teased the prices of the Apple Watch Series 7, where the e-commerce giant said that the Rs 41,900 pricetag is for the 41mm size variant of the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS varaint. The site has listed the 45mm version of the GPS model at Rs 44,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular model is listed at a price of Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm variant on Flipkart. These are the aluminium models.

The stainless steel models of the Apple Watch Series 7 were listed on Flipkart at Rs 69,900 onwards for the 41mm GPS + Cellular version and Rs 73,900 for the 45mm GPS + Cellular version.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. It comes with the biggest display we have ever seen on an Apple Watch and comes with IP6X certification for water and dust resistance. The watch is equipped with an electrical heart sensor and a Blood Oxygen sensor. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with an 18-hours claimed battery life and supports 33 percent faster charging than its predecessor.

