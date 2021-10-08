Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Booking in India Starts Today: All You Need to Know

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to pre-order starting today, October 8. Customers will be able to pre-book the smart wearable from 5:30 PM IST onwards via Apple India Store online and Authorised Apple Resellers. Launched alongside the iPhone 13 series last month, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. It comes with the biggest display we have ever seen on an Apple Watch and comes with IP6X certification for water and dust resistance. The watch is equipped with an electrical heart sensor and a Blood Oxygen sensor. The company claims a battery life of 18-hours and supports 33 percent faster charging than its predecessor.

The Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900, and the actual sale will begin from October 15 onwards. Alongside India, Apple is releasing the Apple Watch Series 7 in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, UK, and more than 50 other countries and regions in the first wave. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five colour options - Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) Red, along with Space Black Titanium and Titanium colours.

Apple has not yet released model-wise price details, though Flipkart had earlier teased the prices of the Apple Watch Series 7. As per the e-commerce platform, the Rs 41,900 price tag is for the 41mm size variant of the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS variant. The site had listed the 45mm version of the GPS model at Rs 44,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular model is listed for Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm variant on Flipkart. These are the aluminium models. Stay tuned for all price details and sale offers on the new Apple Watch 7 series.

