Apple Watch Series 7 Production May Have Been Delayed Due To New, Complicated Design

Production of Apple‘s upcoming smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed due to the rumoured flat-edged design, that is being said to be complicated, a report in Nikkei said. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said that manufacturers of Apple Watch Series 7 began small-scale production last week, but they faced difficulties in reaching satisfactory production performance, the report said. Production of the smartwatch has been temporarily suspended as the iPhone maker and its suppliers try to sort out the issues and certify the designs before going into mass production, according to the report.

Apple is said to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 in the coming weeks. The Apple Watch Series 7 was recently reported to come with a flat-edged design, in-line with Apple’s recent design language. The company has been rumoured to unveil the smartwatch along with the iPhone 13 series in the coming weeks, but the challenges during production may affect Apple’s shipment plans following the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Nikkei report said. Apple declined to respond to a query regarding the same.

Apart from the larger, flatter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is also rumoured to come with a faster processor. The design refresh on the Apple Watch Series 7 will continue a three-years trend for major Apple Watch hardware refresh. The last time Apple changed the case design was the Apple Watch Series 4. Now, while there has been no major design refresh, the Apple Watch has got new materials and finishes over the years.

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 13 series, along with the Apple Watch Series 7 on September 14. The iPhone 13 series is also said to come with several improvements like a 120Hz display, satellite connectivity, camera improvements and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here