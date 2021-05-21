Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Feature Flat Edges, May Get At Least Five Colour Options

Apple Watch Series 7’s alleged design has been leaked, just days after design and features of the rumoured Apple MacBook with M2 surfaced online. The new leak comes from tipster Jon Prosser who claims that the upcoming smartwatch will see a significant facelift to match the new iPad Air and Pro and iPhone 12 series lineup. Meaning, the next Apple Watch 7 is said to come with flat edges, a design also rumoured on the Apple MacBook Air with M2. The renders created in collaboration with Ian Zelbo (@RedersbyIan) showcase the crown on the right and slim bezels. We can also notice at least five colour options of Red, Black, Blue, Blue and Green. The latest leak is in line with Apple analyst Kuo Ming Chi’s prediction, who had claimed the smartwatch would see a redesign this year.

Despite the flat edges, the display continues to carry a curved cut-out, similar to the Apple Watch Series 6, as per the renders. The screen size also appears to be the same as the last year’s models, which means we can expect the rumoured Apple Watch Series 7 to come with a 1.57-inch display on the smaller 40mm model and a 1.78-inch screen on the 44mm version. Unfortunately, Prossers, in his new video, does not highlight specifications or features. However, the tipster claims that he did not receive any codename details, thus the leaked model could just be the Apple Watch Series 8 and not the Series 7. Earlier this month, a report claimed that the next-generation Apple smartwatch would be able to measure blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and alcohol levels.

The video adds that Apple’s existing audio portfolio that includes AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max may still receive support for ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) for high-resolution ‘lossless’ audio via Apple Music. Prosser says the support would come through a simple over-the-air (OTA) update. More information is expected to come from Apple at the upcoming WWDC 2021 in June.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here