Apple Watch Series 7 To Come With Flat-Edge Design, Bigger Display & New Watch Faces

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a flatter display and edges, in-line with Apple’s latest design language, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter. The report says that the display on the Apple Watch Series 7 could have a slightly bigger screen than before, with each model getting a 1mm increase to 41mm and 45mm. Separately, leaked images of the upcoming Apple Watch show similar 41mm and 45mm sizes. Gurman, in his newsletter also said that Apple will include multiple new watch faces to make the most of the extra (1mm) screen real estate.

Apart from the larger, flatter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 will also come with a faster processor, Gurman said. The report, however, said that there will be no major health-focused upgrades this year. The design refresh on the Apple Watch Series 7 will continue a three-years trend for major Apple Watch hardware refresh. The last time Apple changed the case design was the Apple Watch Series 4. Now, while there has been no major design refresh, the Apple Watch has got new materials and finishes over the years. Apple may include a body temperature sensor in next year’s model, Gurman said in his newsletter.

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 next month. While it is likely that Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 7 with the iPhone 13 series, last year it announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE at a separate event before the iPhone 12 launch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here