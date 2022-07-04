Apple Watch Series 8 Coming With Body Temperature Monitor, But Will Readings Be Accurate?

Apple will launch the eight generation Apple Watch this year in September. The Apple Watch has already been rumoured to come with several health-related features, along with other improvements over its predecessor. Now, a report has hinted again that the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a body temperature monitor.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a new body temperature sensor which will be there in both the standard edition and rugged versions of the Apple Watch Series 8. The presence of a body temperature monitor is something that has been rumoured to be present on the next generation Apple Watch in the past. Apart from the standard and the rugged edition of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch SE this year, which is not expected to have the body temperature monitor.

ALSO READ: Apple’s New M2 MacBook Is Actually Slower Than M1 MacBook: Report

Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also hinted at the Apple Watch coming with a body temperature monitor. Kuo, in his earlier report, had said that Apple is working on “fine-tuning” the algorithms in the next smartwatch that will allow users to measure body temperature.

Gurman’s report, however, says that the readings from the Apple Watch for body temperature won’t be as precise as a thermometer. It will, however, alert if the user has a fever. Apart from body temperature monitoring, the APple Watch Series 8 is also reported to come with other health features.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

In terms of hardware, there aren’t any significant changes expected with the eighth generation Apple Watch. Even in terms of processor, Apple is said to keep the current one in one more generation of Apple Watches. The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7 both come with the same W3 Apple wireless chip and the U1 ultra-wideband chip. Even the S6 and S7 chips that are there on the Series 6 and Series 7, respectively, are built on a similar 64-bit dual core processor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.