Apple Watch With Fitness Plus Membership Gets Time to Walk Feature for Audio-Guided Walking Workouts

Apple has officially unveiled a new feature for Apple Watch users with Fitness Plus subscription that aims to make a walk-workouts more memorable and worthwhile. The feature 'Time to Walk' that had been in the works for quite some time, essentially brings a podcast-like experience directly via the smartwatch and the synced Apple iPhone. Apple says that feature would encourage users to walk more often with an immersive audio experience. The Time to Walk features inspirational audio clips and photos from notable personalities in different spaces like sports, music, and more.

The Cupertino-based tech company adds that the Time to Walk episodes will appear directly in the Workout app on the Apple Watch model. Each episode is roughly 40 minute-long and new episodes will appear every Monday till the end of April. Notably, previous episodes will still be accessible to Watch users. Once enabled, a 'Walk' workout automatically begins, and users can go at any pace depending upon their fitness level. Users can also set walk reminders with Apple Watch's existing Time to Stand feature.

Apple while explaining the fitness feature says, "With Time to Walk, we're bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness Plus that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating, and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking." Users can use the new fitness feature with AirPods or any Bluetooth-enabled headphones. When you're ready to start a walk, open the Workout app on your Apple Watch and enable the option available under the small icon near the top-right corner that contains all the active sessions.

The Time to Walk on Apple Watch launches today with four episodes from Country music star Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, musician Shawn Mendes, and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba. Unfortunately, it appears that Apple Watch users in India cannot enjoy the feature yet, as the Fitness Plus subscription remains unavailable in the country. The Apple Fitness Plus is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.